Coliseum to Host Concert in Conjunction with August Event

The first annual Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, the largest outdoor show to ever be held in Mississippi, will be held August 6-8, 2021, at the new Mississippi Trade Mart located at the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss. The show will be hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit.

A concert featuring three musical acts will take place on Saturday evening, August 7, in conjunction with the new Ag and Outdoor Expo.

“We are thrilled to bring a brand-new show in a new venue to Mississippi,” said Don Brazil, CEO of The Foundation. “This show will highlight the incredible hunting, fishing, agricultural and outdoor spirit of our great state. The Foundation is proud to be a part of this show and look forward to the great time we will have together in August!”

Mississippi’s premier outdoor show will feature large displays of everything for fishing, hunting, agriculture and outdoor recreation, a Big Buck contest, and activities for the entire family including Fetch & Fish High Flying Dogs and Ax Women Loggers of Maine.

“After almost 18 months of COVID-19 and staying home, we know people will be thrilled at the opportunity to get out and celebrate the Mississippi outdoors,” said Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce. “Agriculture and the great outdoors go hand in hand, and this provides a great opportunity to bring those enthusiasts together at one event. We are excited to partner with the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries and Parks Foundation and look forward to hosting the largest agriculture and outdoor show in the state.”

Show Hours

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Friday

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Saturday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Sunday

Tickets

Adults – 13 years & older … $12.00

Kids – 6-12 years old ………. $6.00

Kids – 5 years and under ….. Free

Saturday Evening Concert

A concert will be held Saturday evening featuring Travis Denning and Walker Hayes and headlined by Tyler Farr. Doors will open at 6 with Travis Denning taking the stage at 7:00 p.m. Combo tickets for the Expo/concert will be available as well as separate concert admission.

Release from Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.