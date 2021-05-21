Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Matthew McLaughlin and Conner Reeves, two attorneys who have been with the medical marijuana campaign, weighed in with their reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Initiative 65 and where the program goes from here.

Mississippi’s Third District Congressman Michael Guest was one of only 35 Republicans who voted in support of Congress forming a 9/11-style Commission to investigate and report on the January 6th Capitol riot.

Another Mississippi Congressman, Bennie Thompson (D) from the Second District, was the lead negotiator for the Democrats in the U.S. House to have this new Commission formed under H.R. 3233. Both Thompson and Guest serve on the House Homeland Security Committee, which Thompson chairs.

“We need answers to questions surrounding the events of January 6th,” Congressman Guest (R) said in a statement to Y’all Politics given Wednesday night following the vote. “I believe the long conversations that have happened over the last few months have produced a commission that is fair and is structured to find actions that Congress can take to prevent another such attack.”

On April 16, 2021, Governor Reeves signed into law S.B. 2121, and Mississippi joined 47 other states in criminalizing “revenge porn” and protecting innocent people from repeated

victimization.

Technically, revenge porn is the non-consensual distribution or publication of sexually explicit visual materials – images or videos – with the intent to harm the victim. But in human terms, it is turning someone’s most private moments into public entertainment. Whether the motive for posting the pictures is revenge, profit, or a twisted sense of fun, the impact on the victim is the same. The victim is subjected to an endless loop of humiliation and shame, and sometimes job loss, stalking, or worse.

MSDH Daily COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 276 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 9 deaths, and 28 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 316,167 cases, 7,278 deaths, and 869,627 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/STPDQ8cfHn — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 20, 2021

Meat processing company Cutting Edge Meat Company, or CEMCO, is opening a red meat processing facility in Leakesville. The project is a $1.35 million corporate investment and will create 14 jobs.

CEMCO is constructing a USDA-approved red meat processing facility in the Greene County Industrial Park. The facility will house fee-based meat processing services for livestock producers and retailers and will also include retail space for specialty meat products. Additionally, CEMCO will sell the processed meats to wholesalers and retail customers. Meats to be processed at the facility include beef, pork, lamb, goats and deer. Additional processing services will yield products like sausage, bacon and jerky. The facility will have the capacity to process approximately 30 beef cattle per week, as well as a similar number of hogs, lambs and goats.

House Republican Leader McCarthy backs Congressman Guest’s broadband bill

The digital age has changed the way we work, shop, communicate, and go about our daily lives. Congress must make sure all Americans are able to keep up—@RepMichaelGuest has a bill to expand broadband in the communities that need it most. pic.twitter.com/lHbMtPs4vP — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 20, 2021

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today encouraged the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to end its practice of diverting tax enforcement funding to other agency programs at the same time it is seeking significantly more money to enforce the federal tax code.

In her first hearing as Ranking Member of the Senate Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, Hyde-Smith sought assurances that the increased funding sought by the IRS to improve customer service and code enforcement would be used wisely. The subcommittee on Wednesday conducted a hearing titled, Internal Revenue Service—Narrowing the Tax Gap and Improving Taxpayer Services.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., on Wednesday spoke from the Senate floor on the current worker shortage that is holding back businesses from reopening and slowing down the nation’s economic recovery.

“By all measures, our economy should be firing on all cylinders. But America now has a workforce problem. People are not heading back to work,” Wicker said.