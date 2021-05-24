Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Monday to promote the upcoming Ag & Outdoor Expo happening later this summer. He highlighted the agriculture industry’s emerging technologies along with his recent roundtable in partnership with Mississippi State and Alcorn Universities. Gipson also spoke on the need for Mississippians to get back to work as additional pandemic unemployment ends on June 12th in the Magnolia State.

Watch the full interview with Ag Commissioner Gipson below.