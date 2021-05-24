Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The first annual Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, the largest outdoor show to ever be held in Mississippi, will be held August 6-8, 2021, at the new Mississippi Trade Mart located at the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss. The show will be hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit.

A concert featuring three musical acts will take place on Saturday evening, August 7, in conjunction with the new Ag and Outdoor Expo.

“We are thrilled to bring a brand-new show in a new venue to Mississippi,” said Don Brazil, CEO of The Foundation. “This show will highlight the incredible hunting, fishing, agricultural and outdoor spirit of our great state. The Foundation is proud to be a part of this show and look forward to the great time we will have together in August!”

MSDH Daily COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 105 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 1 death, and 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 316,272 cases, 7,279 deaths, and 872,737 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/6iA9MSBDaA — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 21, 2021

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., this week sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin voicing his dissatisfaction with the Department of Defense’s decision to relieve a U.S. Space Force officer, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, from command for “partisan” comments on Marxism and critical race theory (CRT) he made on a podcast. Lohmeier was relieved before any formal investigation into his comments had been initiated.

“Lt. Col. Lohmeier, a 2006 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and 15-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, was fired and reassigned for comments that have not yet been investigated nor determined to have been in violation of any Department of Defense directive. This is unjust and a failure of due process,” Wicker wrote. “The Department of Defense owes Lt. Col. Lohmeier and the public an explanation of why his comments are prohibited by military code.”

Auditor White holding criminals accountable

Our office recently arrested someone accused of stealing money in Tunica County. This case was the latest in a trend of cases involving an individual taking advantage of taxpayers through nonprofit and private organizations. Watch Auditor @ShadWhite talk about this issue here: pic.twitter.com/cI4nXITbTy — OSA (@MSStateAuditor) May 21, 2021

“It was completely staffed and completely chosen by Democrats, and we know it was a political effort,” he said.

Kelly said the investigation does not need to be partisan or driven by one committee.

“I am one of the primary ones who wants to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th.”

He does believe there should be an independent investigation done with the FBI and the intelligence community.

Farage speaks in Biloxi; Bryant, Watson, Carter join him on stage

A big thinks to my friends @FreedomWorks for inviting me to share the stage with @Nigel_Farage, @PhilBryantMS, and @JoelCarterMS yesterday to discuss election integrity and other conservative policy positions. pic.twitter.com/PZOL879pge — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonMS) May 23, 2021

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming a Mississippi city was at fault in the death of a lawyer who killed himself in the wake of a political scandal that defined Mississippi’s bitter 2014 U.S. Senate race.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled Wednesday that relatives of late Ridgeland lawyer Mark Mayfield had not proven that the city of Madison had improperly retaliated against Mayfield for constitutionally protected speech or political activity.

Dorsey Carson, a lawyer for the Mayfields, said Friday that he was reviewing and evaluating the order and declined further comment. A lawyer for the city didn’t immediately return phone calls and emails seeking comment.

During the 2014 Republican primary between state Sen. Chris McDaniel and now deceased U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, a group of McDaniel supporters conspired to take pictures of Cochran’s wife, who was living at a Madison nursing home because of dementia