Davis is a Flowood Neurosurgeon.

John Daniel Davis, IV, MD, of Flowood has been appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to complete the six-year term of Dr. Ed D. “Tad” Barham on the Mississippi State Board of Health. Dr. Barham died earlier this year.

Davis is a graduate of both the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and School of Public Health, and he currently works as a neurosurgeon at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood.

“It is truly a special opportunity and unique honor to serve on this Board,” he said. “I am committed to sound, science-based policy with efficient execution, and I look forward to addressing important matters that impact the health and lives of Mississippians.”

A native of Jackson, Davis graduated from Jackson Preparatory School as the Star Student in 1984 and received his bachelor’s degree in biological engineering, graduating summa cum laude from Mississippi State University.

He is a currently an active member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Washington Committee and the Mississippi Workers Compensation Commission Advisory Council, and he serves as a World Neurosurgery registered Peer Reviewer. He previously served as the Southeast Regional Director on the AANS Board of Directors, Chief of Medical Staff at River Oaks Hospital, and President of the Mississippi Neurological Society.

Davis serves as President of the Board of Directors for Jackson Preparatory School and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Mississippi State University Foundation. He is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, where he currently serves as a deacon and discipleship small group leader.

“It’s an honor to have someone of Dr. Davis’s stature serve on the State Board of Health,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “He is devoted to the health of all Mississippians, and his knowledge and dedication will be a great addition to this Board.”

Release from the Mississippi State Department of Health.