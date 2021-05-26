In an interview with Y’all Politics on Wednesday, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley provided an update on how funds appropriated from the state and federal government are being used to expand broadband in Mississippi. He went on to highlight the federal credit for certain customers that funds $50 per month through the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

Presley also expressed his concern over the recent ruling from the Mississippi Supreme Court that struck down the state’s initiative process. The Commissioner believes a special session and a special statewide election should be called to change the language in the state constitution to restore the initiative process as it is currently structured. He has started a petition on his website to urge Governor Tate Reeves to call lawmakers back to the Capitol.

Watch the full interview with Commissioner Presley below.