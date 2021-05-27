Recently, Bloomberg Government named Capitol Resources’ federal lobbying practice as one of the “Standout Lobbying Firms of 2020.” According to Bloomberg, this recognition is for “lobbying firms that displayed impressive performance in 2020 by exceeding thresholds in key metrics: revenue growth, growth in average revenue per client, client retention and revenue per lobbyist.”

“We are very pleased to be recognized for our hard work, particularly in a year of enormous hardships to overcome,” said Capitol Resources partner, John Lundy, who leads the Federal practice. “We have a strong team whose understanding of policy, connections on the Hill, and outstanding client service make us successful for our current clients while continuing to grow this part of the business. We are particularly pleased with the trust we have developed with our many long-term clients, because this provides the backbone of our federal lobbying practice.”

To view the full report, click here.

“It’s no surprise that our team of John Lundy, Susan Butler, Ty Mabry, John Simpson and Adair Cunningham were one of a small number of federal lobbying practices recognized by Bloomberg as a ‘Standout Lobbying Firm,’” said Henry Barbour, managing partner of Capitol Resources. “All of our team is dedicated to taking care of our client needs, and that’s why our clients work with us year-after-year.”

Capitol Resources has operations in nine states and Washington, D.C. Their federal team has an impressive list of clients with issues ranging from agriculture, appropriations and defense, to telecom, energy and transportation and more.

Established in 2001 by Clare Hester, Capitol Resources LLC is a multi-state full-service government relations and public affairs firm based in Jackson, MS. The firm’s partners are Clare Hester, John Lundy, and Henry Barbour.