Today Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the appointment of Rusty Clark to Director of the Criminal Information Center (CIC). The CIC is Mississippi’s primary conduit for information exchange with the FBI’s National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) system, other national data exchanges, and statewide law enforcement information exchange within Mississippi.

Clark is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 27 years of service. In his prior role, Clark served with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as an investigator, district lieutenant, and MDOC liaison. Clark previously served as a Trooper and Accident Reconstructionist. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Clark served with the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Gulfport Police Department.

Clark has a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Justice from Mississippi College. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Public Administration from Liberty University. Clark also attended the Henry F. Williams Homicide Seminar and the FBI Mississippi Command College.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Director of the Criminal Information Center,” said Director Rusty Clark. “The employees of the CIC are tasked with extraordinary responsibilities to ensure the safety of the citizens of Mississippi. Our mission is to maintain a state-of-the-art criminal records repository that the law enforcement community and the citizens of Mississippi can rely on for accurate and timely information.”

“Director Clark brings a wealth of experience to the Criminal Information Center,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Under his leadership, the CIC will continue to effectively communicate vital information related to crimes, criminals, and criminal activity.”

Press Release

5/27/2021