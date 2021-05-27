U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to introduce the Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act, legislation drafted after the Biden State Department admitted the possibility that American taxpayer dollars could go to fund Hamas terrorists through U.S. aid to the Palestinians.

The Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act would require the President to certify to Congress that U.S. funds authorized to the territory of Gaza can be spent without benefitting terrorist organizations.

“Ensuring U.S. funding does not benefit terrorist organizations is in our national security interest and a duty to our allies. I have always been a strong supporter of the State of Israel, and remain committed to the relationship between our two nations,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am proud to join my Senate colleagues in sponsoring legislation, which takes a strong stand against terrorism, anti-Semitism, and anti-Israel propaganda.”

The State Department announced this week that it would direct $110 million in new U.S. economic assistance to Palestinians following a ceasefire called after Israeli retaliation against Hamas-initiated rocket attacks.

The Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act would:

Prohibit funds from being authorized for expenditure in the territory of Gaza until the President certifies to the appropriate congressional committees that U.S. funds can be expended without benefitting organizations and persons, who are members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or any other terrorist organization as identified by U.S. law, nor controlled or influenced by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or any other terrorist organization as identified by U.S. law.

Ensure U.S. funds are not authorized for expenditure in the territory of Gaza through any United Nations entity or office that the President cannot certify is not encouraging or teaching anti-Israel and anti-Semitic ideas and propaganda.

The legislation is the latest measure supported by Hyde-Smith to affirm the U.S.-Israel alliance.

