SOS believes it would be a waste of taxpayer money to appeal.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson will be not petition the state Supreme Court for a rehearing of its decision regarding the initiative process by which Initiative 65 was put before voters in November 2020.

“Based on previous case law and the 6-3 margin of the decision, we believe the request would be an unsuccessful effort,” Watson said in a release.

Tomorrow is the deadline to file a petition for a rehearing regarding the Supreme Court’s recent decision on Initiative 65. After countless discussions with various parties, here is our decision: pic.twitter.com/ia1hPO0u2o — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonMS) May 27, 2021

Secretary Watson said he “strongly considered” appealing the court’s decision. However, he decided against it as it would give “a sense of false hope” and spend taxpayer dollars “to no avail.”

The first term SOS went on to encourage Governor Tate Reeves to call a special session of the Legislature to not only address the medical marijuana program but “take steps to make moot any possible legal challenges to Voter ID and Eminent Domain.