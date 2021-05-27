Senator Chad McMahan penned an OP-ED regarding his thoughts on how the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Act funds being sent to Mississippi should be divided up.

McMahan sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss his thoughts further. He acknowledged that this was just a proposal and leadership could go a different direction, or more federal funds could be appropriated before the 2022 Legislative session.

McMahan also commented on a potential special session, saying the Senate is ready and waiting to pass a medical marijuana program through a bill like they did in 2021.