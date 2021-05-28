The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is seeking information in support of an open investigation into Toshemie Wilson who has been teaching at Amory High School for 20 years.

Toshemie Wilson, 45, was arrested and charged with child exploitation following the execution of a search warrant. He was given a $250,000 bond by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis. Wilson posted bond, but he has been restricted from contacting any children or any victims.

“A great teacher can have a profound impact on their students’ lives. But, when a teacher exploits the trust gained from their students, the enduring trauma can be significant,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “We want to help these victims attain peace by securing justice, and we need your help to do it. If you have information about this case, or if you are a victim in need of assistance, please call (833) 830-TIPS or email [email protected]”

Press Release

5/28/2021