Friday, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) introduced a resolution in honor of Memorial Day. The resolution expresses that the House of Representatives “calls on the people of the United States to observe Memorial Day as a special day of remembrance to honor the men and women of the United States who died in the pursuit of freedom and peace.”

“We can never repay the debt we owe the men and women who gave their lives for our great nation, but we can remain committed to the values they fought and died for – values such as hard-work, determination, and truth. We must always remember that we are blessed to be citizens of this great republic, to live in a nation that was divinely inspired, and to call this land our home.”

The bipartisan resolution was cosponsored by 90 Members of Congress at the time of introduction:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01); Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-22); Rep. Scott DesJarlais, M.D. (TN-04); Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01); Rep. David McKinley (WV-01); Rep. John Carter (TX-31); Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25); Rep. W. Gregory Steube (FL-17); Rep. Garret Graves (LA-06); Rep. David P. Joyce (OH-14); Rep. María Elvira Salazar (FL-27); Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX-02); Rep. Troy E. Nehls (TX-22); Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM-02); Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC-11); Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon (At large PR); Rep. Michael T. McCaul (TX-10); Rep. Mike Waltz (FL-06); Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06); Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13); Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01); Rep. J. Luis Correa (CA-46); Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-02); Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02); Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14); Rep. Steven Palazzo (MS-04); Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14); Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-16); Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05); Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08); Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15); Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01); Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-02); Rep. Virginia Foxx (NC-05); Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16); Rep. Larry Bucshon, M.D. (IN-08); Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01); Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks (IA-02); Rep. Robert E. Latta (OH-05); Rep. Debbie Lesko (AZ-08); Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH-07); Rep. Ed Case (HI-01); Rep. Scott Franklin (FL-15); Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06); Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07); Rep. Alex Mooney (WV-02); Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02); Rep. Rick W. Allen (GA-12); Rep. John H. Rutherford (FL-04); Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05); Rep. Adrian Smith (NE-03); Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05); Rep. Julia Letlow (LA-05); Rep. Bob Good (VA-05); Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-05); Rep. Gus Bilirakis (FL-12); Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04); Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14); Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09); Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03); Rep. Tom McClintock (CA-04); Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03); Rep. Mark Amodei (NV-02); Rep. Troy Balderson (OH-12); Rep. Bill Posey (FL-08); Rep. Daniel Webster (FL-11); Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06); Rep. Kevin Hern (OK-01); Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03); Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-01); Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19); Rep. Steve Womack (AR-03); Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-42); Rep. David Kustoff (TN-08); Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01); Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02); Rep. Brian Mast (FL-18); Rep. David Schweikert (AZ-06); Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-08); Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02); Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01); Rep. Michelle Fischbach (MN-07); Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04); Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05); Rep. Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL); Jody Hice (GA-10); Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11); Pete Sessions (TX-17); Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01); Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-06).

Press Release

5/28/2021