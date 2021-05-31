Every year American’s honor Memorial Day and the sacrifice made by service men and women while performing their military duties, in order to uphold freedom and the principals of the U.S.A.
Mississippi lawmakers took to social media to show their support for these individuals and encourage Mississippians to remember the real meaning behind the holiday.
Governor Tate Reeves
Senator Roger Wicker
Each #MemorialDay, Americans pause to reflect on the courageous men & women who died in service to our country.
Their sacrifices for their country will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/tbT7evUf5n
— Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) May 31, 2021
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith
Congressman Trent Kelly
Congressman Michael Guest
Commissioner Andy Gipson
Attorney General Lynn Fitch
Treasurer David McRae
Representative Jeremy Anderson
Today we remember and pay tribute to the brave men and women of our armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we may have the freedoms we enjoy. pic.twitter.com/sNCK0jPVfm
— Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) May 31, 2021
Representative Joey Hood
Today, we celebrate, honor and remember the sacrifice paid by those who have gave all for the freedoms we enjoy in our country. #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/8Erjirw0w1
— Joey Hood (@JoeyHoodMS) May 31, 2021
Representative Joel Bomgar
Today we honor the lives of those who gave everything to secure the freedoms we get to enjoy every day! pic.twitter.com/j8XWMwNB8k
— Joel Bomgar (@JoelBomgar) May 31, 2021