Every year American’s honor Memorial Day and the sacrifice made by service men and women while performing their military duties, in order to uphold freedom and the principals of the U.S.A.

Mississippi lawmakers took to social media to show their support for these individuals and encourage Mississippians to remember the real meaning behind the holiday.

Governor Tate Reeves

Senator Roger Wicker

Each #MemorialDay, Americans pause to reflect on the courageous men & women who died in service to our country. Their sacrifices for their country will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/tbT7evUf5n — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) May 31, 2021

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Congressman Trent Kelly

Congressman Michael Guest

Commissioner Andy Gipson

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Treasurer David McRae

Representative Jeremy Anderson

Today we remember and pay tribute to the brave men and women of our armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we may have the freedoms we enjoy. pic.twitter.com/sNCK0jPVfm — Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) May 31, 2021

Representative Joey Hood

Today, we celebrate, honor and remember the sacrifice paid by those who have gave all for the freedoms we enjoy in our country. #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/8Erjirw0w1 — Joey Hood (@JoeyHoodMS) May 31, 2021

Representative Joel Bomgar