On Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the death of Trooper John Harris while conducting a traffic stop in Madison County on Friday.

MHP reported that Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County. Harris leaves behind a wife and two small children.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol mourns the loss of Trooper John Harris,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Trooper Harris was a passionate, dedicated public servant and an important member of the MHP family. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Trooper John Harris (Z-21),” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Troopers.”

MHP reported that this is an ongoing investigation. The MS State Troopers Association has begun collecting donations to support Harris’ wife and two young children ages 9 and 5 through an online account. They have currently raised over $7,000.