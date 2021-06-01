Today, Secretary Michael Watson joins his National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) colleagues in the newly launched #BizSchemeSOS education effort. The initiative encourages the public, business owners and future entrepreneurs to keep the Secretary of State’s Office as the primary, trusted contact for all business-related needs to avoid business schemes and other fraudulent practices or activities. Also, by checking with the Secretary of State’s Office, individuals can find helpful, accurate and up-to-date information on business services laws, filings, requirements and more.

One of the most popular business schemes in Mississippi involves misleading solicitation mailings. These mailings often appear to be official government documents, instructing businesses to submit payment to them for assistance in meeting state filing requirements.

“Far too often, business scams, such as misleading letters, resurface and cheat Mississippians of their hard-earned money,” said Secretary Michael Watson. “Our office will always do our best to ensure no business owner falls victim to fraud, which is why I’m more than happy to join my fellow NASS members to tackle this important issue head-on by promoting #BizSchemeSOS.”

Our agency provides valuable business services tools, information on business deadlines and filings, and current business scam alerts on our website, sos.ms.gov. Please note, if a particular business service is overseen by another state agency, our office will always direct the individual to the correct office.

For questions on any of the online resources or to report suspicious business-related information, please contact our Business Services & Regulation Division by email or by calling 601-359-1633.

