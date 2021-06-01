U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., have joined their colleagues in reintroducing the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act.

The bill (S.1904) would impose sanctions against foreign individuals, entities, and governments that provide support to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Palestinian terrorist groups that have launched more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians over the last few weeks. The legislation would also require the President to submit to Congress an assessment of whether critical foreign countries are doing enough to counter the fundraising, financing, and money laundering activities of Palestinian terrorist groups.

“As terrorist groups ramp up their attacks on Israel, Americans deserve to know who is enabling these acts of war,” Wicker said. “This legislation would help protect our nation’s critical alliance with Israel and allow Congress to hold accountable nations that actively support terrorism.”

“We should do everything we can to cut off the resources that support Hamas and Palestinian terrorist group activities,” Hyde-Smith said. “This would help protect our allies in the region and, ultimately, send a message that terrorism and discord are major stumbling blocks to any agreement between our friends the Israelis and their Palestinian neighbors.”

Wicker and Hyde-Smith joined Senator Marco Rubio, who led the reintroduction of this legislation with U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Susan Collins. R-Maine, Jerry Moran, R-Kan., John Boozman, R-Ark., John Hoeven, R-N.D., James Lankford, R-Okla., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Todd Young, R-Ind., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

Press Release

6/1/2021