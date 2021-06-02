Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) member of the House Appropriations Homeland Security subcommittee, has joined several of his Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives urging Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to conduct a thorough investigation into the origin of the deadly coronavirus that killed nearly 600,000 Americans.

Palazzo joined Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), and 205 other Republican lawmakers to send a letter which seeks action to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for the mounting evidence showing the CCP understood the fatality of the COVID-19 virus and purposefully withheld the information from the United States.

In part, the letter reads: “There is mounting evidence the pandemic started in a Chinese lab, and the CCP covered it up. If that is the case, the CCP is responsible for the deaths of almost 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide. These questions about the CCP’s liability are not a diversion, as you falsely claimed. To the contrary, every American family that lost someone deserves answers about the origin of this terrible virus, and House Democrats’ ongoing refusal to allocate investigative resources to get those answers is an affront to them. Repeatedly, House Republicans called for a full investigation to address the CCP’s complicity in obscuring the origins of COVID-19. Repeatedly, our requests were ignored.”

A signed copy of the letter can be found here.

Press Release

6/2/2021