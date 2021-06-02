Current chief of staff for Governor Tate Reeves , Brad White, will be making a move to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Southern District Commissioner Tom King confirmed White’s transition to MDOT.

“He’s very well qualified. He’s a good man. I think he’ll do a good job for us,” Commissioner King told Y’all Politics.

White is no stranger to MDOT as he previously served as assistant to former Central District Commissioner Dick Hall from 1999 to 2005.

“I feel in some ways like I’m coming home. MDOT has always been a special place for me,” said White. “I look forward to what we can accomplish together working with the Transportation Commission and MDOT staff.”

White, who has served under Governor Reeves since he was elected, previously served as chief of staff for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. He also served in the same position for the late Senator Thad Cochran and the state auditor’s office.

White was the chairman of the state Republican Party from 2008 until 2011.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him for this new challenge he has accepted. He has a lot of hard work ahead of him, but if anyone is prepared to meet – and exceed – expectations, I’ll bet on Brad any day. Congratulations to all three MDOT Commissioners! It’s a new day in our state! And it’s a great day for transportation AND economic development in Mississippi!! We’ve got our transition plan in place and ready to go – and I will make further announcements at the appropriate time,” said Governor Tate Reeves on Facebook upon the announcement.

The position became available after Director Melinda McGrath announced her resignation in March. At that time, her confirmation had been double referred in the Senate and it was unclear if Legislators would renew her tenure. There have been concerns from politicians over the costs, delays and other issues on major projects.

On April 1, Jeff Altman was appointed interim director for the agency. Altman has been with the agency for 23 years and most recently served as MDOT’s Assistant to the Executive Director. It was said Altman had applied to maintain the position longterm.