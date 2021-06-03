Anne Summerhays has joined Y’all Politics as a Political Reporter as of June 1, 2021. She will report on political news daily for Y’all Politics, joining Sarah Ulmer in the Mississippi Capitol to cover stories involving the Mississippi Legislature, education and business.

She is a recent graduate of Millsaps College where she earned a degree in Political Science and minors in American Studies and Sociology.

Summerhays brings experience from the workings of local and state government and has experience in congressional office settings and public affairs. She previously interned for Capitol Resources, LLC, in Jackson. She also held a Legislative Fellowship with the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi in the spring. Summerhays has worked on various campaigns throughout her time in college and has interned on Capitol Hill with Congressman Steve Scalise in Washington, D.C. in 2019.

“We are happy to have Anne join our team here at Y’all Politics,” said Frank Corder, Managing Editor. “As we continue to grow in the Mississippi media market, adding Mississippi grown talent such as hers to our staff is essential to increasing our coverage and expanding our brand throughout the state from the Coast to Corinth.”

Follow Anne on Twitter @anniesummerhays and on Facebook here.