Company offers tips to stay safe during severe weather events.

According to the latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are likely to experience an above-average hurricane season from June 1 through Nov. 30 this year. Atmos Energy will continue to monitor and prepare for severe weather, encouraging residents to take proactive steps that help ensure personal safety.

“Hurricanes pose a threat to life and property, and Atmos Energy reminds everyone that the best time to plan is now – well before a storm arrives,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “If a hurricane makes landfall, please do not use natural gas equipment that is flooded or damaged without first contacting a qualified service professional to have it inspected.”

If you suspect a natural gas leak or think you smell natural gas inside the home or neighborhood, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy Emergency Number at 1-866-322-8667.

Atmos Energy service technicians are emergency responders who ensure the safe operation of its system, performing essential services in compliance with social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. If any customers experience an interruption in service, Atmos Energy essential workers will restore service once local conditions are deemed safe. Whether it is a storm, flooding, or other severe weather events, please observe these tips to stay safe:

During a natural disaster or severe weather event DO NOT turn off natural gas at the meter, even if evacuations are issued.

If you smell gas, immediately leave the affected area and from a safe distance call 911 or Atmos Energy’s 24-hour emergency response line at 1-866-322-8667.

NEVER try to find the source of a gas leak.

DO NOT use a mobile phone or anything that might cause a spark, such as a generator.

If flooding occurs at a residence or business and the gas appliances are under water, do not try to operate the appliances. Instead, contact Atmos Energy or a qualified service professional to conduct a safety inspection.

If a natural gas meter is damaged or a gas line is exposed, immediately leave the area and call the Atmos Energy 24-hour emergency response line at 1-866-322-8667.

Know where your natural gas meter is located. Make sure it’s visible and free of trash and debris. Mechanical equipment used to clean up after a storm may damage the meter if it is hidden.

Natural gas distribution pipelines are mostly underground but can be damaged by uprooted trees and shifted foundations. After a storm, call 811 to have the location of underground utility lines marked, as gas service lines could become tangled.

Atmos Energy customers experiencing a natural gas outage or service interruption should contact the company’s customer service number at 1-888-286-6700. Customers will be restored as quickly as possible once the area is deemed safe.

For natural gas safety tips during severe weather, please visit www.atmosenergy.com/weathersafety.

Release from Atmos Energy.