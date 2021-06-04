The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will provide community legislative updates and voter engagement events throughout the state this weekend for the upcoming municipal general elections thanks to a $35,000 grant by the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Speaking on election matters in Canton, Magnolia and Jackson will be Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons; in West Point and Laurel Representative Edward Blackmon, Jr and in Tupelo, Representative Kabir Karriem.

On Friday, June 4, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at the Noxubee County Civic Center, 1629 US-45, Macon, a legislative brunch will be hosted by Representative Carl Mickens, Senator Angela Turner Ford and Senator Sampson Jackson. Forums will be hosted by Senator Angela Turner Ford, Representative Karl Gibbs and Representative Cheikh Taylor in West Point on Saturday, June 5, 2021, during a legislative breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at West Point City Hall, 204 Commerce Street.

Also on Saturday, June 5, 2021, Senator John Horhn will lead the Hinds County Delegation in Jackson for a brunch from 10 a.m. until noon, at Cade Chapel Baptist Church, 1000 West Ridgeway Street.

In Canton on Saturday, Senator Barbara Blackmon, Representative Edward Blackmon, Jr., Senator David Jordan, Senator Joseph Thomas, Representative Bryant Clark, Representative Rufus Straughter and Representative Kenneth Walker will host a legislative luncheon from noon until 2 p.m. at the Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road.

Legislative dinners on Saturday evening will be held at:

In Magnolia, Senator Tammy Witherspoon, Representative Daryl Porter, Jr., and Representative Angela Cockerham will host a 6 p.m. dinner at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 235 East Pine Street.

In Tupelo, Representative Rickey Thompson will host a dinner from 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church Life Center, 502 N. Spring Street.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, a legislative brunch beginning at noon will be held in Sardis by Representative Lataisha Jackson and Senator Robert Jackson at noon, Chickasaw Lodge, 23286 Highway 315 South.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, a legislative dinner in Laurel will be hosted at 4 p.m. in the L. T. Ellis Community Center, 410 Munson Street, by Representative Omeria Scott, Representative Percy Watson and Senator Juan Barnett.

Press Release

6/4/2021