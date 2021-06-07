Secretary of State Michael Watson spoke with Y’all Politics regarding the upcoming municipal elections across the state on Tuesday, as well as the previous Supreme Court decision on Initiative 65 and what impact it will have.

Municipal Elections

Watson will be traveling across the state on Tuesday, primarily in North Mississippi, as he has spent time in other regions in prior elections.

Watson said for local elections its important to note that your precincts could be in different locations than they are for a general election. You can find out that information, check with Municipal Clerk’s office.

“I think turnout was a little bit low for the primary from what we were expecting. Hopefully we will have a better turnout tomorrow,” said Watson. “Folks need to understand how important it is to be engaged at a local level because that is the area that will impact your life the quickest.”

Polls are open from 7 until 7 tomorrow and as long as you’re in line by 7:00 p.m. you will be able to vote.

Municipal General Election Day Reminders

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Municipal General Election Day (June 8th) and received by Municipal Clerks Offices within five business days of General Election Day in order to count.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk's Office within five business days after the election.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot. COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.

For more information about Municipal General Election Day, please contact your local Municipal Clerk’s Office or call our Elections Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.

Supreme Court Decision

Secretary Watson said when the decision came down to invalidate Initiative 65, he was somewhat expecting it based on the questions the Justice’s asked in the court hearing.

“The whole play up to the hearing I said I think both sides have legitimate legal arguments, I think it’s going to depend on how the Court is going to interpret this and which way it’s going to go,” said Watson.

Watson said because the decision was split 6-3 his office chose not to ask for a rehearing. He said he has continued to encourage the Governor to call a special session to address the medical marijuana program.