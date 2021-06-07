YP Daily Roundup 6/7/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Accelerate Mississippi will serve as the unifying banner and organizational platform designed to propel a unified workforce development strategy and delivery program for Mississippi, improve economic opportunity, and expand workforce training ecosystems to meet current and emerging employment needs.

That announcement was made today by Ryan Miller. On March 31st, the State Workforce Investment Board approved Miller as Mississippi’s first Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development.

“We’re here to connect Mississippians to economic opportunity and quality jobs by expanding best practices in workforce readiness and career training in a cohesive, unified manner,” said Ryan Miller, executive director of Accelerate MS, in a presentation today at the Mississippi Manufacturers Association’s 70th Annual Convention.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 141 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, one death, and 17 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 318,189 cases, 7,325 deaths, and 908,629 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/XhxT9IF4ce — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 4, 2021

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux joined Y’all Politics on Friday to tell voters why he believes it is important for them to head to the polls on June 8th in their municipal elections and vote for Republican candidates.

He is optimistic about Republicans’ chances of gaining and retaining seats on the local level come next Tuesday in cities and towns across Mississippi.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., with U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., have sent President Biden a letter opposing his recent budget request for the U.S. Navy, which would reduce the number of ships in the fleet and cut a destroyer from the Navy’s procurement plan for Fiscal Year 2022.

“We were deeply troubled by the shipbuilding portion of the Navy’s recently released budget request for Fiscal Year 2022, which reduced the number of planned ships from 12 to just eight. This sends the exact wrong message to our global competitors—particularly China, which now boasts the world’s largest Navy fleet and is continuing to build modern warships at a breakneck pace,” the members wrote.

Governor Tate Reeves was in South Mississippi this week announcing new projects funded with money from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, better known as GOMESA. While here, he stopped by the WLOX Studio for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Among the topics covered were the state of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program, the potential for a special session, and an update on vaccination efforts and Mississippi’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Watch Part 1 here. Watch Part 2 here.

MS Legislative Black Caucus holds events funded by Black Voters Matter Fund

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will provide community legislative updates and voter engagement events throughout the state this weekend for the upcoming municipal general elections thanks to a $35,000 grant by the Black Voters Matter Fund. #mlbcofficial #msleg pic.twitter.com/qnrdWcq0wY — Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (@mlbcofficial) June 4, 2021

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the Supreme Court is in its right to review his state’s recent law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks in a pregnancy.

Reeves told CNN‘s Jake Tapper on Sunday that the high court should look into the law, citing that the science behind human formation has changed and become more expansive.

“We know so much more in America today about the formation of young children in the womb than we did when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973,” Reeves said. “We know that the heart has partially formed at 15 weeks. We know that the baby in the womb is practicing breathing. We know that most internal organs have started to form, and we believe that that child is viable outside the womb.”