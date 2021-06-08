Recently released emails put White House advisor’s credibility in question.

Since the release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails last week, many are questioning whether the White House Chief Medical Advisor should be allowed to stay in his role in the Biden Administration.

The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News requested and obtained the Fauci emails through a Freedom of Information, or FOIA, request. What’s contained in the body of the emails has critics concerned that Fauci hoodwinked the American people over the last year, pointing out his flip-flopping in public and private as to the origins of the virus, masking, and other public health advisements he has touted.

In a recent op-ed, Senator Roger Wicker (R) was critical of the “shifting body of evidence” that has led investigators, including Dr. Fauci, to acknowledge the merits of the lab-leak theory once panned as conspiratorial.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, Americans were told that COVID-19 was an accident of nature and that any other conclusion was absurd. Experts confidently claimed that the virus emerged naturally from bats at a Chinese food market, where it spread to human beings,” Wicker wrote. “Those who voiced an alternative theory – that the virus may have been manmade in a Chinese lab – were dismissed or ridiculed as conspiracy theorists, even though many U.S. intelligence officials long suspected this possibility. In recent weeks, however, new evidence has given serious weight to the possibility that COVID-19 may indeed have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.”

The Fauci emails have shown, among other things, that he was concerned that money from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) he oversees could have funded “gain of function” work on coronaviruses in a Wuhan lab, an issue Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has repeatedly raised.

Dr. Fauci has maintained that the emails are “profoundly misleading.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) recently shared a Newsmax article where a Stanford epidemiologist called out Fauci on FoxNews.

“I think his credibility is entirely shot,” professor Jay Bhattacharya is quoted as saying, adding, “In the early days of the epidemic, he was quite a sensible person… He understood immunity, he understood the necessity of not panicking the population. Something happened in late February where he just flipped on a dime.”

Senator Hyde-Smith agreed with that assessment, posting on Facebook, “I can’t disagree with this: Anthony Fauci’s credibility is shot.”

The White House has since rushed to defend Fauci, doubling down on the doctor’s work calling him “undeniable asset.” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they would let Fauci speak for himself.

“It’s obviously not that advantageous for me to re-litigate the substance of emails from 17 months ago,” Psaki said in her June 3rd press briefing. “We’ve launched, based on the President’s direction, an entire internal review process to use all of the resources across government to get to the bottom of the origins. And that’s a 100-day process, and we’ll look forward to providing more when that — or 90 days, sorry — when it’s concluded.”

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS04) tweeted that the Biden Administration is more engaged in defending Dr. Fauci than holding China accountable for their role in the virus.

“The White House is more focused on defending flip-flop Fauci & his fraudulent emails than revealing the truth about China’s role in the deaths of nearly 600,000 Americans,” Palazzo tweeted. “The political partisan elite are AGAIN choosing to hide behind the smoke & mirrors of the mainstream media.”

The White House is more focused on defending flip-flop Fauci & his fraudulent emails than revealing the truth about China's role in the deaths of nearly 600,000 Americans. The political partisan elite are AGAIN choosing to hide behind the smoke & mirrors of the mainstream media. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) June 3, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS03) shared a tweet from House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA01) where he said, “Big Tech was censoring posts about the Wuhan lab leak. The media was calling people who talked about the Wuhan lab leak conspiracy theorists. All while Fauci himself was emailing about COVID-19 possibly leaking from the Wuhan lab. Let that sink in.”

Guest, Palazzo and Congressman Trent Kelly (R-MS01) have all signed on to a letter asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to fully investigate the origins of the virus.

Despite being the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson has not commented publicly as to his thoughts on the recent news developing since the release of the Fauci emails or on the need for a focused investigation regarding the origins of COVID-19.