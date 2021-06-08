This expansion will include six counties in the Central District

Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey announced the final approval for federal funds to Aristotle Unified Communications LLC and Windstream Communications LLC to support the deployment of high-speed internet service to customers across six counties in the Central District.

The Commission conducted a special open meeting on Thursday. Following a unanimous vote by the Commission, Windstream Communications, LLC was approved to receive funds through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase 1 Auction. Aristotle Unified Communications, LLC was approved by the Commission at a later date.

Within the Central District, Aristotle Unified Communications will receive $1,484,976.08 to distribute to 4,347 locations in three counties- Issaquena, Sharkey and Yazoo. Windstream Communications will receive a total of $9,426,300 with some of those funds covering costs to provide service in Copiah, Hinds and Rankin counties, which are also located within the Central District.

“I am excited to join my fellow Commissioners in closing the broadband divide we have had for too long across much of rural Mississippi,” Commissioner Bailey said. “With these funds, these companies will have the ability to provide reliable, good quality service at just, reasonable and affordable rates for those who are unserved or underserved. I am thrilled to be a part of the enormous steps we as a Commission have been taking over the last year with the common goal of bringing connectivity to all Mississippians.”

Overall, Mississippi had a total of 24 winning bidders of RDOF funds who will potentially receive a collective total of $495,725,799.60. Mississippi received the second highest amount of funds in the country, following California. More information on the RDOF Phase I auction is available at https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904, including complete auction results and a map of winning bids.

