Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Go Vote, Mississippi! It’s Municipal General Election Day.

Cities and towns across the state are holding their elections today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

For more information about Municipal General Election Day, please contact your local Municipal Clerk’s Office.

Voters in cities and towns across Mississippi will head to the polls tomorrow to elect Mayors, Councilmen or Alderman, and other municipal positions, depending on their local form of government.

Democrats, once the party of choice for most of the state’s municipal leaders, are playing defense in a number of races and hoping for upsets in others. Over the past decade, a significant number of local elected officials have either switched to the Republican Party or are now running as Independents, separating themselves from the Democratic Party.

See what races for mayor and city councils are the ones to track as results come in.

Secretary Watson released a statement on Twitter regarding reports of an individual offering cash prizes for voter participation in tomorrow’s municipal elections. He said he has also received numerous reports of churches offering cash prizes to encourage absentee ballot voting.

The individual in the video was recognized as City of Tupelo elected council member Nettie Davis, by District Attorney John Weddle.

In the post Davis encouraged people to bring their “I Voted” sticker for a chance to win one of 3 $100 cash prizes. The video has since been taken down after initial reports surfaced.

We've received numerous reports of possible election-related issues in northeast Mississippi. Below is my official statement. pic.twitter.com/FFkfNhCfNX — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonMS) June 7, 2021

Secretary of State Michael Watson spoke with Y’all Politics regarding the upcoming municipal elections across the state on Tuesday, as well as the previous Supreme Court decision on Initiative 65 and what impact it will have.

The Mississippi Business and Industry Political Education Committee, or BIPEC, released its annual legislative score card on Monday. While several State Senators received an A for their voting record, no State Representatives in the Mississippi House ranked as high.

The report card looks at champions for businesses and jobs based on legislation. They also consider lawmakers’ support of economic growth, job development and business related issues during the session.

“BIPEC recognizes and appreciates the efforts of these Business & Jobs Champion Legislators,” said Derek Easley, BIPEC President & CEO. “For the members and supporters of BIPEC, the Report Card is a resource for the business community. It is a tool to see our legislators’ measured performance and their support for the growth of jobs and economic development in Mississippi.”

This weekend on CNN’s State of the Union, host Jake Tapper asked Governor Tate Reeves whether or not he was concerned over the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 due to the low number of cases and vaccination rates.

Governor Reeves continued to maintain that the vaccine is safe and effective, and that is why he took it publicly in January. However, he stated that the decision to take the shot or not is up to individuals to decide.

“At our peak we had over 2,400 cases per day over a 7-day period. Over the last seven days we’ve barely had 800 cases in total over those seven days,” Governor Reeves said…

…Tapper questioned Reeves on whether he hoped this law would be a vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Governor Reeves said that the 2018 anti-abortion law that will be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court is a “vehicle” to revisit the landmark 1972 case that made the procedure legal.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 332 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 8 deaths, and 16 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 318,521 cases, 7,333 deaths, and 911,642 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/pfEPyQlo67 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 7, 2021

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was elected to serve as President of the Southern U.S. Trade Association. SUSTA works cooperatively with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service to facilitate trade between local U.S. food companies and international buyers.

“I am honored that my colleagues have invested their trust in me to serve in this leadership role to promote and expand international marketing opportunities for southern food and agricultural companies. SUSTA provides small- and medium-sized food and agriculture businesses unique opportunities, including financial assistance, to explore new markets and meet foreign buyers,” said Commissioner Gipson.

Governor Reeves questions VP Harris’ actions on Border Crisis

.@POTUS policy shift led to #BidenBorderCrisis. 75 days ago @VP Kamala Harris was put in charge to fix it. Where is she today? Guatemala. A trip to a foreign land but ZERO visits to our southern border! Hard to fix anything when her priorities are not America’s priorities! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 7, 2021

Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly (R-MS01), Michael Guest (R-MS03), and Steven Palazzo (R-MS04) joined more than 200 of their House Republican colleagues in urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Committee Chairs to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

Of note, the state’s lone Democratic Congressman, Bennie Thompson of the 2nd Congressional District, has not called for such action despite being the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

According to a release, the letter follows a report by the Wall Street Journal revealing that three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology displayed COVID-19-like symptoms in November of 2019, which has revitalized calls for a probe to further examine the possibility that COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab.