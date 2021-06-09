New mayor talks with Y’all Politics.

For years, residents in the Gluckstadt community of Madison County have sought to incorporate themselves into a municipality. That day has finally come.

Incorporating Mayor Walter Morrison joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the process by which the newest municipality in the state was granted its approval to form a local government of its own by the Mississippi Supreme Court. Morrison also outlined the challenges ahead as he and the new governing board must now set up all functions of the city, from establishing a budget to how to ensure the garbage is collected.

Watch the full interview with Mayor Morrison below.