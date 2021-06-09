Company locating manufacturing, shipping operations in Mississippi.

Southern Designs and Gifts, manufacturer of home décor items, is locating operations in Natchez. The project is a $2.428 million corporate investment and will create 30 jobs.

“Natchez has a prime location on the Mississippi River with access to major highways and a skilled workforce. It provides an ideal environment for Southern Designs and Gifts to expand manufacturing and shipping operations,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “The collaboration between public and private partnerships in the region has been key to bringing new job opportunities and this economic development win to Natchez.”

Southern Designs and Gifts manufactures items for brands like Metal Unlimited, CutMaps and Carter + Main. For the past 13 years, the company has operated in Vidalia, Louisiana, where it produces laser-cut and powder-coated metal décor, laser-cut wood décor and custom-printed items.

“We are excited to expand our business into Natchez and the state of Mississippi. Vidalia and Natchez are essentially one town, separated only by a river. We intend to continue growing at both of our facilities and advancing the cause of regionalism for the Miss-Lou,” Tance Hughes, CEO, Southern Designs said.

Southern Designs and Gifts recently doubled its workforce, prompting the need to expand into a larger facility. The company is expanding into the former K-Mart facility in Natchez, where it will house a portion of its manufacturing and shipping operations.

The Mississippi Development Authority and the city of Natchez are providing assistance for access road improvements.

“MDA is glad to welcome Southern Designs and Gifts as the newest member of the Natchez business community and newest corporate partner to the state. In Natchez, the company found the ingredients needed to accommodate its growth, and I am certain its new location will serve the company well for generations to come,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “We appreciate our partners at Natchez, Inc., and the city of Natchez for working with MDA to ensure Southern Designs and Gifts’ successful expansion in Adams County.”

Southern Designs and Gifts also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“The growth of Southern Designs and Gifts exemplifies that the Natchez and Vidalia region is pro-business and a partner for business growth. We couldn’t be more excited about Southern Designs and their expansion into Natchez,” said Mayor Dan Gibson, City of Natchez. “Their growth from one location to two, along with the rapid success of these young entrepreneurs, is truly an American success story. And the promise of new jobs and new industry is a win-win for the Miss-Lou.”

Southern Designs and Gifts’ existing workforce will relocate from Vidalia to Natchez. The

company plans to fill the additional 30 jobs by 2023.

“We are excited to see Southern Designs continue to grow in our region. With our business environment changing, we are pleased to see this business stay ahead of the times all while being a business partner for the area,” added Chandler Russ, Executive Director, Natchez, Inc.

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.