Filing asks Court to place Epps on home confinement for remainder of 19 year sentence.

Federal prisoner and former Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections Chris Epps has asked a federal court to grant him compassionate release, as first reported by Jackson Jambalaya.

Epps, who is serving a 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to conspiracy to commit money laundering, cited the risk of contracting COVID-19 as the reason he should be released. Coincidentally, the inmate has already had the virus based on the filing which states Epps has previously “suffered from a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

The former MDOC Commissioner is in a Texas prison and is currently scheduled for release in July 2033, if not sooner, the court filing references.

Epps’ attorney states that he has “an array of illnesses,” including hyperlipidermia, hypertension, unspecified glaucoma, enlarged prostate, and gout.

“As the Court is well aware, the health risks associated with COVID-19 are grave and can be fatal,” the motion states. “The hazardous situation caused by COVID-19, combined with the law analyzed below, justifies allowing Mr. Epps to serve the remaining months of his sentence on house arrest.”

The request was made to the U.S. Southern District Court in Mississippi.

Epps further argues that with he being “a 60 years old ‘Black or African American’ person, he falls within the category of those who need extra precautions in accordance with the CDC.” The motion goes on to say if he is released, he would quarantine and socially distance himself, even though he no longer has the virus.

The motion, filed on May 28, 2021, ends with this summation:

“In summary, the COVID-19 virus is highly transmissible, extraordinarily dangerous, and poses a severe threat to Mr. Epps. The conditions at FCI Seagoville do not allow Mr. Epps to take the self-care measures required by the CDC to protect his safety. Therefore, he asks the Court to order his immediate release from prison, and further order that he serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement.”

As of this reporting, no action has been taken on this matter.

Epps Motion for Compassionate Release by yallpolitics on Scribd