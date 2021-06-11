U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Thursday joined U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in introducing legislation that would require Senate consent for any treaty related to Iranian nuclear capabilities.

The Iran Nuclear Treaty Act (S.2030) would deem any U.S. agreement with Iran, related to its nuclear program, a treaty under Article II, Clause 2 of the Constitution, requiring the Senate’s advice and consent. As such, the legislation would require the President to submit any renewed nuclear deal with Iran as a treaty.

“If President Biden’s short-changed defense budget is any indication of his approach to our national security, then the Senate must assert its constitutional advice and consent duty when it comes to dealing with Iran and its nuclear ambitions,” Hyde-Smith said. “This legislation would ensure this administration cannot unilaterally renew the disastrous Obama-Iran Nuclear Deal, which just furthered Iran’s destructive influence over its adversaries and our allies.”

S.2030 would strengthen the role Congress plays by ensuring that the advice and consent of the Senate is taken into account for a new nuclear agreement. It would also prevent the President from waiving, suspending, reducing or limiting the application of sanctions on Iran before the Senate has concurred.

Additional cosponsors include U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Hyde-Smith in February cosponsored a resolution opposing the lifting of sanctions on Iran and signed a letter in May that pressed President Biden to stand with Israel and end sanctions relief negotiations with Iran.

Press Release

6/11/2021