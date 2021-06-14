YP Daily Roundup 6/14/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS02) issued a statement on Thursday claiming the state of Mississippi was the only state not to apply to participate in FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant which is intended to help states and localities fortify against natural disasters.

Yet, while Thompson’s general statement is true in that the state did not apply for the funds, his comments are not entirely accurate as to the intended funding.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the way this grant application works is that local governments make application to the state and then the state forwards those to FEMA for consideration.

The reason that was not done in this instance is that only two Mississippi cities – Oxford and Columbus – applied for the funding and MEMA acted on its own to grant the requests.

MS Democratic Party thanks municipal candidates, workers

The Mississippi Democratic Party deeply appreciates the Democratic candidates and municipal and county executive committees that participated in elections on yesterday. Also, thank you to those supporters and volunteers who worked to ensure a free and fair election for all. — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) June 9, 2021

After weeks of encouraging discussions, President Biden walked away from infrastructure talks with a group of six Republicans this past week before setting off on a trip to Europe. As a participant in these discussions from the beginning, I was disappointed by the President’s decision to end our talks. Public attention will now turn to a proposal being floated by a bipartisan group of 10 senators.

Our country is overdue for a large investment in local infrastructure, including roads, bridges, ports, and rail. In Memphis, for example, a structural crack has resulted in the closure of one interstate bridge across the Mississippi River, causing huge traffic pile-ups and forcing travelers to take detours through Lula, Mississippi, and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Communities across the nation are facing similar infrastructure challenges.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 236 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 5 deaths, and 16 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 319,115 cases, 7,353 deaths, and 927,437 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/Fu1OlUl0bc — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 11, 2021

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today pressed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the Department of Defense’s (DOD) recent budget request for Fiscal Year 2022.

During today’s hearing, Wicker referred to the testimony of the Navy’s Vice Admiral at this week’s Seapower Subcommittee hearing, where the Vice Admiral admitted that the U.S. needs a larger Navy. Wicker asked Austin if the Vice Admiral misspoke.

What do we do to improve Mississippi’s economy? As I travel across the state, this is one of the questions that keeps coming up – and it’s a fair one to ask. Given that Mississippi ranks 50th in employment and 46th in growth when compared to other states, the answer is fairly straightforward to me: We need to fight for every opportunity we can to get Mississippians back to work.

Despite the state’s challenges, I’m optimistic. I believe in our work ethic and people, which is why I was disappointed by recent federal policies that did more to keep hardworking Mississippians at home than employed.

More specifically, the Biden administration extended a COVID-era policy that paid unemployed Americans an extra $300 per week, meaning many recipients can earn more on unemployment than in a full-time, $15-an-hour job. The consequences have been significant.