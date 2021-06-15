Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Auditor Shad White reached a $55.5-million settlement with Centene, the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the United States.

The settlement resolves allegations of overpayments as a part of Mississippi’s Medicaid program…

…Following suspicions that PBMs were inflating their bills, in 2019, the Auditor’s Office launched an investigation to review invoices produced by a Centene-owned company. Contracts required payments be capped by certain industry-standard prices, and the PBM was charging Medicaid more than the allowed price cap.

The cause of death is still unconfirmed, but reports from the District Attorney’s office and other lawmakers indicate foul play was involved.

The North Mississippi Herald reported that Assistant District Attorney Steve Jubera said officers were on scene around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Information gathered there indicated that Henley was outside cutting grass when she was murdered.

Henley served as member of the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2016 until she left office in January of 2020. She represented House District 40 in DeSoto County until she lost the 2019 General Election to current Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray (D) by a mere 14 votes.

Congressman Guest supports ban on flying political flags over US Embassies

Our flag is a uniting symbol that always has, and always will, represent the American spirit. It is the only symbol we need to represent our nation, which is why I have cosponsored legislation to ban the flying of political flags over American embassies.https://t.co/ZHg9lMjH6E — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) June 14, 2021

Today, a portion of Highway 45 is renamed in honor of former Mississippi Speaker Billy McCoy.

According to the HB 1279, a portion of Highway 45 in Alcorn County and Prentiss County beginning a mile north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and Mississippi Highway 356 and ending two miles south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and Mississippi Highway 356 was designated as the “Speaker William J. ‘Billy’ McCoy Memorial Highway.’

The bill to designate the portion of highway was passed in the 2020 Legislative session.

Wicker: Democrats pushing Act more extreme than Roe v Wade

Democrats are working overtime to undermine Mississippi’s 15-week abortion prohibition. They’re pushing the Women’s Health Protection Act, which is even more extreme than Roe v. Wade. It would prevent states from enacting or enforcing ANY restrictions on abortions. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) June 14, 2021

As of this weekend, Mississippi is no longer participating in the additional federal pandemic unemployment program.

Congressman Bennie Thompson is not happy with that decision.

“Mississippians saw their pandemic unemployment benefits shut off three months early because of the Tate Reeves decision,” Thompson tweeted on Monday. “It’s unfortunate for those individuals adversely affected by the pandemic. I hope he sleeps better because of his decision.”

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 266 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 1 deaths, and 16 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 319,381 cases, 7,354 deaths, and 930,656 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/srYoQFKY9Y — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 14, 2021

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the opening of a new international trade office on the Mississippi Gulf Coast today. The office, located in the Bolton Building in Biloxi, will enhance the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s international marketing efforts through the promotion of Mississippi’s commodities and goods, including aquaculture.

Commissioner Gipson was joined by Mike McCormick, President of Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation; General Joe Spraggins, Director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources; and Bernadette Wiltz-Lang, Executive Director of the Southern U.S. Trade Association.

“I am pleased to announce today that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will be expanding our presence in the state with an office on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Gulf Coast is at the heart of much of our state’s international trade efforts. This additional office will generate an increased interest in the state’s agriculture and aquaculture commodities, particularly for exports, and will allow us to have a closer pulse on the agriculture and commerce issues constituents in South Mississippi are facing,” said Commissioner Gipson.