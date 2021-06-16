Company’s $14.4 million investment creating 200 jobs.

Edelbrock, LLC, manufacturer of high-performance aftermarket engine components, is locating headquarters and manufacturing operations in Olive Branch. The project is a $14.4 million corporate investment and will create 200 jobs.

“The state of Mississippi is proud to welcome Edelbrock to DeSoto County – our state’s manufacturing workforce is second-to-none, and I know they will be very successful here,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Thank you to the great folks at Edelbrock for entrusting Mississippi with producing the quality automotive parts for which they are known.”

Edelbrock’s core products include automotive performance upgrades such as superchargers, intake manifolds, carburetors, electronic fuel injection systems, cylinder heads, crate engines, valve train components and more.

The company, a subsidiary of Edelbrock Holdings, Inc., recently merged with COMP Performance Group, which operated several facilities in Olive Branch and the Greater Memphis area. The newly formed “Edelbrock Group” will locate its headquarters in the Olive Branch facility, where it will create and transition 80 headquarters positions and 120 manufacturing and support positions. The company also will maintain warehousing and distribution operations at the Olive Branch location, retaining 90 existing jobs.

“Edelbrock and our family of brands are iconic innovators in the performance automotive aftermarket, and we are excited to call north Mississippi home for the next chapter of our company’s 83-year history,” said Tim Jones, Edelbrock President and CEO. “Olive Branch and DeSoto County offer everything that we value in a location, and we are excited to become an active and valued member of the local community.”

MDA is providing assistance for building improvements. The city of Olive Branch, DeSoto County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“Mississippi is a strong manufacturing state with a prominent presence in the automotive industry, and Edelbrock’s decision to relocate its corporate headquarters from southern California and create new jobs in northwest Mississippi highlights our great state as a top destination for companies in the automotive sector,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “Along with the great popularity of the automotive performance industry in the Mid-South, Mississippi’s fantastic business climate, highly skilled workforce and strategic logistical competitiveness make our state the perfect home for Edelbrock, perhaps the most legendary name in the world of automotive performance. MDA is grateful for the teams at the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, the city of Olive Branch, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and the Tennessee Valley Authority, which were instrumental bringing this exciting project full-circle.”

Edelbrock plans to fill the 200 new jobs within three years.

“TVA and Northcentral Mississippi Electric Power Association congratulate Edelbrock, LLC on its decision to locate operations in DeSoto County. Helping to attract and retain jobs opportunities and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “We are proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority, DeSoto County, city of Olive Branch, and Desoto County Economic Development Council to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement.”

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.