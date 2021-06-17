Speaker Gunn says House wants declaration ended.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn sent a letter to Governor Tate Reeves stating that it is the House’s “firm belief” that the state of emergency created by COVID-19 no longer exists. As such, knowing no reason why the state of emergency should remain in effect, Speaker Gunn tells the Governor, “…we call on you to declare the state of emergency over.”

While there are no executive orders from the Governor’s office currently in force, as they all ended in late May, a state of emergency does continue through this weekend, with good reason, the Governor’s office said.

“As commander in chief of the Mississippi National Guard, the Governor has activated a large number of citizen soldiers to help deploy resources, PPE, testing, and vaccines to the Mississippians who need it,” Governor Reeves’ spokeswomen Bailey Martin said. “The State of Emergency has remained in effect for the sole purpose that it is necessary to ensure the men and women in uniform, who have done such an admirable job delivering these resources, can continue to be paid until their mission is complete. There have been no state restrictions in place for quite some time now.”

You can read the full letter from Gunn to Reeves below.