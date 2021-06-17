YP Daily Roundup 6/17/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Edelbrock, LLC, manufacturer of high-performance aftermarket engine components, is locating headquarters and manufacturing operations in Olive Branch. The project is a $14.4 million corporate investment and will create 200 jobs.

“The state of Mississippi is proud to welcome Edelbrock to DeSoto County – our state’s manufacturing workforce is second-to-none, and I know they will be very successful here,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Thank you to the great folks at Edelbrock for entrusting Mississippi with producing the quality automotive parts for which they are known.”

Edelbrock’s core products include automotive performance upgrades such as superchargers, intake manifolds, carburetors, electronic fuel injection systems, cylinder heads, crate engines, valve train components and more.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 83 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 7 deaths, and 15 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 319,511 cases, 7,368 deaths, and 940,960 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/sdMsS2ATPC — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 16, 2021

The Mississippi Economic Council is the voice of business in the state of Mississippi and has been since 1949. MEC has more than 11,000 members from 1,100 member firms throughout Mississippi.

This years annual meeting featured a panel discussion by Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director John Rounsaville, Southeast Region District Director of the U.S. Small Business Association, Janita Stewart and Executive Director of the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development, Ryan Miller.

Governor Tate Reeves was also a key speaker at the event.

Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, today announced that Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) has been named Vice Ranking Member of the Committee. Guest has served on the Homeland Security Committee since coming to Congress in 2019.

“Rep. Michael Guest is a thoughtful, hard-working, and valued member of the Committee on Homeland Security, and I appreciate his willingness to serve in this leadership position,” said Ranking Member Katko. “A former prosecutor, Rep. Guest has used his unique perspective to lead several key counterterrorism and border security efforts in Congress. The Committee has set forth an aggressive agenda, and I look forward to continued partnership with Vice Ranking Member Guest as we take strong action to improve our overall homeland security.”

Congressman Thompson backs June 19 as new holiday

Make #Juneteenth a federal holiday. Pass it on https://t.co/EtEDHBvgkR — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) June 16, 2021

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced the award of more than $94.9 million from the U.S. Treasury Department to 52 financial institutions throughout Mississippi as capital to spur more private-sector investments in local communities.

The funding is provided as COVID-19 relief funds through the Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Rapid Response Program (RRP). The CDFI RRP grants are funded through the FY2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was signed into law in December.

“The Rapid Response Program will allow these financial institutions in Mississippi to withstand the stresses of the pandemic and provide flexibility to support more private-sector investments in rural and underserved communities,” said Hyde-Smith, the ranking member of the Senate Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.

The former mayor of Moss Point is now being accused of a new instance of fraud, this time in Texas.

Mario King was originally scheduled to be sentenced on his one charge of wire fraud on June 17 in Gulfport. However, a motion for continuance was filed the day before the sentencing after the latest fraud accusation.

According to court documents received earlier this month, federal authorities found reason to allege King committed mortgage fraud in the state of Texas and “has further engaged in behavior that amounts to obstruction of justice.”