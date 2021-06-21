Todd-Smith is the former Director of the U.S. Women’s Bureau.

Bryant Songy Snell Global Partners announced that Dr. Laurie Todd- Smith has joined the consultancy firm as a partner.

Dr. Todd-Smith has a wide range of experience in public policy at the state and federal levels and specializes in advising clients on education and workforce development, as well as issues that affect working women. She was appointed by President Trump to serve as director of the Women’s Bureau at the United States Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.

During her tenure at the Women’s Bureau, Dr. Todd-Smith led the development of policies and standards to safeguard the interests of working women; advocated for equality and economic security for working women and their families; and promoted quality work environments. She also focused the Women’s Bureau on addressing the needs of working women due the impact of Covid-19. She drafted legislative language and helped to secure federal funding for states to help stabilize the childcare industry.

Dr. Todd-Smith is also the former executive director of the Mississippi State Workforce Investment Board and the State Early Childhood Advisory Council and served as the Senior Advisor for Education and Workforce to Governor Phil Bryant.

A former elementary school teacher, Dr. Todd-Smith holds a doctorate in education leadership from Mississippi State University, a master’s degree from Western New Mexico University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona.