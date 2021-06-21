Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4)- joined The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACU) at their 50th Anniversary Award Reception, where he received the Award for Conservative Excellence.

“I am grateful to be recognized by the ACU, America’s oldest conservative grassroots organization, and have the opportunity to accept the Award for Conservative Excellence. As a lifelong conservative, I feel honored to be considered a champion of conservative policy by a group of proud Americans who strive to preserve and protect the values we share.

“It is important that we all take up the mission of the ACU and defend the values of a limited government, a competitive capitalist market, and a nation respectful of our Forefather’s vision as they wrote the Constitution of the United States.

“I’m proud to continue representing the fourth district of the great state of Mississippi, and pledge to continue fighting in Congress to protect the constitutional freedoms that make America great.”

The ACU tracks a wide range of issues presented to Congress before determining which bills serve as the best barometer for distinguishing representatives who defend liberty from harmful liberal policy and members who have turned their backs on our founding principles.

Congressman Palazzo has been previously recognized by The American Conservative Union Foundation as an “ACU Conservative.” This qualification goes to members in the House of Representatives and the Senate who maintain a voting record that prioritizes conservative philosophy on 80 percent, or higher, of legislation that passes through Congress.

