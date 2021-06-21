Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

After months of planning with Dr. Dobbs, General Boyles, Director McCraney and other key leaders of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, the timeline for withdrawal of National Guard troops has been finalized. The State of Mississippi will be ceasing all operations with the Mississippi National Guard on July 15, 2021.

Governor Reeves also announced today that the termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency will take effect on August 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

“I want to thank all Mississippians for their sacrifices over the past 15 months. Your actions resulted in a significant decline of COVID-19 cases and allowed our state to effectively manage the impacts of the virus. I’m also extremely proud of the way our Mississippi National Guard, MS Department of Health, MEMA, and other state agencies have capably handled this pandemic. With their help, we’ve administered nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “While a State of Emergency should no longer be necessary after August 15, all Mississippians should remain vigilant, get vaccinated, and follow public health guidance.”

Reeves seeks North Delta disaster declaration from USDA

Today I requested @USDA designate the North Delta Region a disaster area so affected farmers & ag producers may seek emergency assistance through the federal disaster designation process. Ag is the backbone of MS & I’ll be there every step of the way to ensure it’s protected. pic.twitter.com/mF8qwbJoLH — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 18, 2021

MSDH daily COVID reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 244 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 2 deaths, and 12 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 319,948 cases, 7,371 deaths, and 949,352 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/21xMQ8nFZG — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 18, 2021

State Senator Derrick Simmons announced that he and fellow Democratic State Senator David Blount plan to propose legislation in the 2022 legislative session to repeal Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi and replace it with Juneteenth.

Sen. Simmons, the Senate Minority Leader, took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement that legislation would be coming out to do away with the Confederate Memorial Day. He instead wants to recognize Juneteenth as a Mississippi state holiday.

Sen. Wicker keynotes Natchez ‘Forks of the Road’ marker ceremony