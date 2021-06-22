Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) has transferred $14,189,448.06 in revenue to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. That brings the current total transfer to $129,182,547.36, with still one more month left in the fiscal year.

According to the legislation that created the lottery, the first $80 million was set to go to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to repair roads and bridges across the state.

State Rep. John Read, Chairman of Appropriations in the House, said this was a feat they were not expecting to hit.

MSDH daily COVID reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 159 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 7 deaths, and 10 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 320,107 cases, 7,378 deaths, and 952,865 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/h8JpnsYaK5 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 21, 2021

Bryant Songy Snell Global Partners announced that Dr. Laurie Todd- Smith has joined the consultancy firm as a partner.

Dr. Todd-Smith has a wide range of experience in public policy at the state and federal levels and specializes in advising clients on education and workforce development, as well as issues that affect working women. She was appointed by President Trump to serve as director of the Women’s Bureau at the United States Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.

During her tenure at the Women’s Bureau, Dr. Todd-Smith led the development of policies and standards to safeguard the interests of working women; advocated for equality and economic security for working women and their families; and promoted quality work environments.

Governor Reeves promotes workforce development

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., sent a letter to President Joseph R. Biden expressing concern over the increased frequency of attacks on polio health workers in Afghanistan since the Biden Administration announced a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops.

“I ask that you consider the safety and protection of frontline polio workers as U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan, as well as implications for the United States should the security situation in Afghanistan lead to a global resurgence of polio,” Wicker wrote.

In his letter, Wicker noted that multiple coordinated attacks have recently been carried out against polio workers in Afghanistan, resulting in five deaths.

MS Democrats excited for First Lady Biden’s visit

We are excited to welcome @DrBiden to Jackson tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/B1g7tv1mm6 — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) June 21, 2021

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4)- joined The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACU) at their 50th Anniversary Award Reception, where he received the Award for Conservative Excellence.

“I am grateful to be recognized by the ACU, America’s oldest conservative grassroots organization, and have the opportunity to accept the Award for Conservative Excellence. As a lifelong conservative, I feel honored to be considered a champion of conservative policy by a group of proud Americans who strive to preserve and protect the values we share.

“It is important that we all take up the mission of the ACU and defend the values of a limited government, a competitive capitalist market, and a nation respectful of our Forefather’s vision as they wrote the Constitution of the United States.