Utah Congressman John Curtis will chair the new group of over 50 Republican House members.

South Mississippi Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS04) announced Wednesday that he has joined the newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus.

In a release, new Caucus chair Congressman John Curtis (R-UT) said the goal of the Conservative Climate Caucus is to bring members of the Republican party together to educate each other on climate policies that will make real progress on reducing emissions through American innovation and resources.

“Proposals to reduce emissions and be good stewards of the earth do not have to hurt the American economy – in fact they do the opposite,” Curtis said. “There is a way to lower global emissions without sacrificing American jobs and principles – and I believe Republicans are the ones that can and should be leading the charge.”

Congressman Palazzo said in a tweet that the group will “prioritize the preservation of our climate without crippling our economy.”

“It’s time that the threats to our environment are addressed with common sense solutions,” Palazzo tweeted.

The new Caucus will be focused on educating Republican House Members on conservative climate solutions that align with Republican principles and are based on an agenda that will make real progress through American innovation and ultimately enhance American prosperity.

Full list of Members on the Conservative Climate Caucus can be found below:

John Curtis (Utah-03); Energy and Commerce

Garrett Graves (Louisiana-06); Select Committee on Climate (Ranking Member), Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resources

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Washington-05); Energy and Commerce (RM)

Bruce Westerman (Arkansas-04); Transportation and Infrastructure; Natural Resources (RM)

Glenn Thompson (Pennsylvania-15); Agriculture (RM), Education and Labor

Michael McCaul (Texas-10); Foreign Affairs (RM), Homeland Security

Frank Lucas (Oklahoma-03); Financial Services, Science, Space and Technology (RM)

Richard Hudson (North Carolina-08); Energy and Commerce, Republican Conference Secretary

David McKinley (West Virginia-01); Energy and Commerce, Subcommittee RM

Andy Barr (Kentucky-06); Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Republican Study Steering Committee

Dan Newhouse (Washington-04); Appropriations, Western Caucus Chair

Burgess Owens (Utah-04); Education and Labor, Judiciary

Chris Stewart (Utah-02); Appropriations, Intelligence

Chuck Fleischmann (Tennessee-03); Appropriations

Cliff Bentz (Oregon-02); Natural Resources, Judiciary

Andrew Garbarino (New York-02) Homeland Security, Small Business

David Joyce (Ohio-14); Appropriations, Modernization, Ethics

Blake Moore (Utah-01); Armed Services, Natural Resources

David Valadao (California-21); Appropriations

Debbie Lesko (Arizona-08); Energy and Commerce

Doug Lamborn (Colorado-05); Natural Resources, Armed Services

Jeff Fortenberry (Nebraska-01); Appropriations

Jeff Van Drew (New Jersey-02); Transportation and Infrastructure, Homeland Security

Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota-AL); Energy and Commerce

Lee Zeldin (New York-01); Financial Services, Foreign Affairs

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa-02); Education and Labor, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security

Mark Amodei (Nevada-02); Appropriations

Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma-02); Energy and Commerce, Intelligence

Michael Burgess (Texas-26); Energy and Commerce, Rules

Michael Cloud (Texas-27); Oversight and Reform, Agriculture

Michael Waltz (Florida-06); Armed Services, Space, Science and Technology

Nancy Mace (South Carolina-01); Transportation and Infrastructure, Oversight and Reform, Veterans Affairs

Pat Fallon (Texas-04); Armed Services, Oversight and Reform

Peter Meijer (Michigan-03); Homeland Security, Foreign Affairs, Science, Space and Technology

Rick Crawford (Arkansas-01); Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, Intelligence

Stephanie Bice (Oklahoma-05); Armed Services, Space, Science and Technology

Tim Burchett (Tennessee-02); Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure

Tim Walberg (Michigan-07); Energy and Commerce, Education and Labor

Troy Balderson (Ohio-12); Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure

Robert Latta (Ohio-05); Energy and Commerce,

Chris Jacobs (New York-27); Agriculture, Budget

Michelle Steel (California-34); Transportation and Infrastructure; Education and Labor

Morgan Griffith (Virginia-09); Energy and Commerce

August Pfluger (Texas-11); Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security

Steven Palazzo (Mississippi-04); Appropriations

Dusty Johnson (South Dakota- AL); Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure

Jay Obernolte (California-08); Budget, Natural Resources, Space, Science and Technology

Larry Bucshon (Indiana-08); Energy and Commerce

Jim Baird (Indiana-04); Agriculture, Science Space and Technology

Jack Bergman (Michigan-01); Armed Services, Veteran’s Affairs

Maria Salazar (Florida-27); Foreign Affairs, Small Business

Tom Rice (South Carolina-07); Ways and Means