Utah Congressman John Curtis will chair the new group of over 50 Republican House members.
South Mississippi Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS04) announced Wednesday that he has joined the newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus.
In a release, new Caucus chair Congressman John Curtis (R-UT) said the goal of the Conservative Climate Caucus is to bring members of the Republican party together to educate each other on climate policies that will make real progress on reducing emissions through American innovation and resources.
“Proposals to reduce emissions and be good stewards of the earth do not have to hurt the American economy – in fact they do the opposite,” Curtis said. “There is a way to lower global emissions without sacrificing American jobs and principles – and I believe Republicans are the ones that can and should be leading the charge.”
Congressman Palazzo said in a tweet that the group will “prioritize the preservation of our climate without crippling our economy.”
“It’s time that the threats to our environment are addressed with common sense solutions,” Palazzo tweeted.
It’s time that the threats to our environment are addressed with common sense solutions.
I joined over 50 of my GOP colleagues in joining the conservative @climate_caucus to prioritize the preservation of our climate without crippling our economy.https://t.co/0ojiyDZThG
— Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) June 23, 2021
The new Caucus will be focused on educating Republican House Members on conservative climate solutions that align with Republican principles and are based on an agenda that will make real progress through American innovation and ultimately enhance American prosperity.
Full list of Members on the Conservative Climate Caucus can be found below:
John Curtis (Utah-03); Energy and Commerce
Garrett Graves (Louisiana-06); Select Committee on Climate (Ranking Member), Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resources
Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Washington-05); Energy and Commerce (RM)
Bruce Westerman (Arkansas-04); Transportation and Infrastructure; Natural Resources (RM)
Glenn Thompson (Pennsylvania-15); Agriculture (RM), Education and Labor
Michael McCaul (Texas-10); Foreign Affairs (RM), Homeland Security
Frank Lucas (Oklahoma-03); Financial Services, Science, Space and Technology (RM)
Richard Hudson (North Carolina-08); Energy and Commerce, Republican Conference Secretary
David McKinley (West Virginia-01); Energy and Commerce, Subcommittee RM
Andy Barr (Kentucky-06); Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, Republican Study Steering Committee
Dan Newhouse (Washington-04); Appropriations, Western Caucus Chair
Burgess Owens (Utah-04); Education and Labor, Judiciary
Chris Stewart (Utah-02); Appropriations, Intelligence
Chuck Fleischmann (Tennessee-03); Appropriations
Cliff Bentz (Oregon-02); Natural Resources, Judiciary
Andrew Garbarino (New York-02) Homeland Security, Small Business
David Joyce (Ohio-14); Appropriations, Modernization, Ethics
Blake Moore (Utah-01); Armed Services, Natural Resources
David Valadao (California-21); Appropriations
Debbie Lesko (Arizona-08); Energy and Commerce
Doug Lamborn (Colorado-05); Natural Resources, Armed Services
Jeff Fortenberry (Nebraska-01); Appropriations
Jeff Van Drew (New Jersey-02); Transportation and Infrastructure, Homeland Security
Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota-AL); Energy and Commerce
Lee Zeldin (New York-01); Financial Services, Foreign Affairs
Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa-02); Education and Labor, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security
Mark Amodei (Nevada-02); Appropriations
Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma-02); Energy and Commerce, Intelligence
Michael Burgess (Texas-26); Energy and Commerce, Rules
Michael Cloud (Texas-27); Oversight and Reform, Agriculture
Michael Waltz (Florida-06); Armed Services, Space, Science and Technology
Nancy Mace (South Carolina-01); Transportation and Infrastructure, Oversight and Reform, Veterans Affairs
Pat Fallon (Texas-04); Armed Services, Oversight and Reform
Peter Meijer (Michigan-03); Homeland Security, Foreign Affairs, Science, Space and Technology
Rick Crawford (Arkansas-01); Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, Intelligence
Stephanie Bice (Oklahoma-05); Armed Services, Space, Science and Technology
Tim Burchett (Tennessee-02); Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure
Tim Walberg (Michigan-07); Energy and Commerce, Education and Labor
Troy Balderson (Ohio-12); Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure
Robert Latta (Ohio-05); Energy and Commerce,
Chris Jacobs (New York-27); Agriculture, Budget
Michelle Steel (California-34); Transportation and Infrastructure; Education and Labor
Morgan Griffith (Virginia-09); Energy and Commerce
August Pfluger (Texas-11); Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security
Steven Palazzo (Mississippi-04); Appropriations
Dusty Johnson (South Dakota- AL); Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure
Jay Obernolte (California-08); Budget, Natural Resources, Space, Science and Technology
Larry Bucshon (Indiana-08); Energy and Commerce
Jim Baird (Indiana-04); Agriculture, Science Space and Technology
Jack Bergman (Michigan-01); Armed Services, Veteran’s Affairs
Maria Salazar (Florida-27); Foreign Affairs, Small Business
Tom Rice (South Carolina-07); Ways and Means