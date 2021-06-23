MS Oil and Gas Board Vice Chairman talks about latest development.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water. The Louisiana federal judge’s ruling granted a preliminary injunction, halting the suspension on oil and gas leases pending further arguments on the merits of the case. This means planned leases can move forward in the meantime.

The ruling was a blow to the Biden Administration’s push to rapidly move away from fossil fuels while promoting “cleaner” energy sources in their war on climate change. As one of his first actions, President Joe Biden signed a moratorium on these oil and gas leases just days after being sworn in to office in January.

Jimmy Heidelberg, Vice Chairman of Mississippi Oil and Gas Board, joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss what this means and why Mississippi should be paying attention to this development.

Watch the full interview below.