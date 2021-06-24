Amazon will locate a solar project in Mississippi along with Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

Of the 11 new projects Amazon announced on Wednesday, three of them are the first solar projects in the U.S., and one will be in Mississippi. The company’s other projects include the largest solar farm in Canada, a renewable energy project in Finland, and the company’s fifth project in Spain.

Amazon has become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the United States, the company said after announcing 14 new projects in North America and Europe. The projects will bring the company’s investments to 10 gigawatts of electricity, or enough power for 2.5 million U.S. homes.

“We’re driving hard to fulfill The Climate Pledge—our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Our investments in wind and solar energy in the U.S. and around the world send a signal that investing in green technologies is the right thing to do for the planet and citizens—as well as for the long-term success of businesses of all sizes across all industries everywhere.”

This comes just a few months after Amazon announced they would build a new fulfillment center in Canton Mississippi, bringing close to 1,000 jobs to the area. The center will be located at the Madison County Mega Site.

RELATED: MDA: Amazon creating more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with new Madison County center

“The fact that Amazon has chosen to invest in Mississippi again is a testament to the unmatched work ethic and dedication Mississippians exhibit each day,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We are well-positioned to be a leader in logistics, and I want to thank the leadership in Madison County and at Amazon for bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area.”