Governor Reeves today announced changes to his senior staff.

Liz Welch will be temporarily assigned the administrative and management duties and responsibilities within the Office of the Governor that were previously assigned to Chief of Staff Brad White.

David Maron will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief legal Counsel. David joined Governor Reeves’ administration in 2020 as Chief Legal Counsel, bringing over 25 years of private practice in complex civil litigation. He has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America in Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defense, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defense and Consumer Law and has served the profession in national, state, and local bar leadership. Since joining Governor Reeves, David has been responsible for coordinating the legal affairs of the Governor’s Executive Branch and advising the Governor on legal, political, legislative, and other matters. He has assisted in the development, drafting, and implementation of legislation, and oversees the Governor’s relations with the Judiciary and Attorney General. He has managed the Governor’s legal team and has advised the Governor in various ongoing litigation and regulatory matters, coordinated with executive agencies on the Governor’s policy agenda and has assisted and advised in the Governor’s successful management of COVID and other state disasters. David also assists the Governor in his judicial appointments.

Anne Hall Brashier will serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff of Policy and Legislative Affairs. Brashier leads the effort to execute and implement the Governor’s policy agenda and coordinates with legislators and agencies to ensure the priorities align. She joined the governor’s staff upon his election in 2019, as Deputy Policy Director. She previously served under Senator Thad Cochran—executing policy and legislative efforts on appropriations, defense, homeland security, and foreign policy. She also served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Representative Trent Kelly and as Military Legislative Assistant to Senator Thom Tillis. A native of Indianola, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Mississippi and her Master of Science from the United States Air Force Air Command and Staff College.

Cory Custer, will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff of External Affairs. A former Trump Administration presidential appointee, he served as Assistant Commissioner, Office of Public Affairs, at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he provided executive leadership and direction to approximately 100 employees and oversaw the nation’s largest law enforcement agency’s internal and external communications. Additionally, he served as Senior Advisor in the United States Small Business Administration, Office of Investment and Innovation, where he executed assignments including policy development and formulation. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Albany in Public Policy and Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University.

“I am confident that each of these individuals have the credentials and passion to help continue implementing my pro-business, pro-jobs, pro-economic growth agenda,” Governor Reeves said. “I have no doubt that we can and will continue to accomplish great things for Mississippians.”

Press Release

6/24/2021