Broadband expansion, No Call list also highlighted.

Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to talk about the latest investments in Mississippi related to renewable energy such as wind and solar.

Maxwell also provided an update on how the rollout of broadband is going across the Magnolia State given the funding from the state and federal government along with noting the Commission’s efforts to take on telemarketers through the No Call List.

Watch the full interview below.