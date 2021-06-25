Reeves reiterates intent to defend “In God We Trust” license plates.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined Fox & Friends on Thursday to discuss businesses having difficulty finding workers. He said that reality is why he chose to notify the federal government that Mississippi would cease participation in the additional COVID unemployment benefits.

The Governor said in Mississippi last year, the state went from roughly 40,000 unemployed persons to 350,000 in the matter of weeks.

“As you’ll remember, I was a big supporter of that a year ago,” Reeves said. “But June of 2020 looks very differently than June of 2021 looks. And for us to have a full economic recovery in our state, and quite frankly across America, we’ve got to get all of our people back to work.”

Reeves said in just two weeks since no longer receiving the additional federal funds, the state is seeing businesses hiring workers.

“People are going back to work,” Reeves said, adding, “We’ve got to do everything we can to incentivize work, not incentivize not working.”

Governor Reeves was also asked about the lawsuit filed by American Atheists this week challenging the “In God We Trust” motto on the state’s license plates.

Reeves said the state will fight the lawsuit and will fight it “all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to.”

Watch the full Fox & Friends interview with Governor Reeves below.