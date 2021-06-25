Federal Grants to Support Purchase of Transit, Police, and Public Works Vehicles.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today announced $3.22 million in federal grants to support the purchase or lease of low emissions buses for the City of Jackson, and police and public works vehicles for seven other Mississippi communities.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development proved the discretionary grant funding.

“These grants are welcome news for several Mississippi communities,” Wicker said. “These federal dollars will help support local investments to upgrade vehicles for transportation, public safety, and public works that will make a noticeable difference.”

“Up-to-date equipment is necessary in order for communities to provide essential services safely and efficiently to their residents. These federal resources allow these Mississippi communities to purchase or lease important equipment, ranging from public transit, law enforcement vehicles, and maintenance equipment,” Hyde-Smith said.

The grants awarded to Mississippi include:

City of Jackson – $2,900,000 from the FTA Low or No Emission Grant Program to purchase or lease low and no-emissions buses for JATRAN, the city’s public transportation system.

