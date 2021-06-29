Office lobbies will again be open to the public using COVID-19 guidelines.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services will reopen Economic Assistance County Office locations to the public on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The best way to reach county offices remains by email and phone. Those who can continue using this method are encouraged to do so. Required documents can be uploaded online by going to www.mdhs.ms.gov and clicking the Document Upload button.

The public is also encouraged to use myMDHS, which will allow them to apply and renew benefits, check the status of their benefits, and report household changes. It is easy to create an account and apply for benefits by going to my.mdhs.ms.gov.

Those who wish to visit the county office will be asked to observe the following guidelines:

The county offices will adhere to CDC guidelines with six-foot distancing being practiced.

All visitors and clients two-years-old and older must wear a cloth or surgical-type facemask while visiting any MDHS facility. Face masks must cover the nose and mouth.

All employees, clients, and visitors in MDHS county offices will undergo a wellness screening upon entry into the facility.

All employees will wear masks while working with the public regardless of their vaccination status.

Due to the limited space in many county office lobbies and the required six-foot distancing, it is requested that clients limit the number of people accompanying them to the county office.

Release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.