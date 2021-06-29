Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Leaders from industries and politics across the state gathered on Monday to be a part of the “Be the Solution” campaign. The effort is aimed at bringing awareness, services, and an end to human trafficking in Mississippi.

“With a problem as big as human trafficking, it takes everyone doing their part,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “The Attorney General’s Office is committed to putting the full force of our resources behind putting traffickers out of business and recovering victims who have been forced to live out their very worst nightmare day after day. We conduct undercover operations statewide, and they start with a tip. Together, we can be the solution.”

Speakers in partnership for the campaign included Jim Richards of KLLM, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, Hal Miller with the Mississippi Trucking Association, and remarks by Hailey, a survivor of human trafficking.

MS Senate holds Medical Marijuana hearings

Dr. Jennifer Bryan and Dr. Scott Hambleton talk about the concerns regarding medical marijuana.

“There will be an impact, not just a positive one. And it’s important how we mitigate it,” said Dr. Bryan #msleg #MedicalMarijuana pic.twitter.com/YOU0Pb3O6a — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) June 28, 2021

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) are calling on the Biden administration to conduct lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and to provide answers on the future of the federal offshore leasing program.

The Mississippi Senators joined colleagues in sending Interior Secretary Deb Haaland a letter that also questions the timing of future sales and status of the development of the 2022-2027 National Outer Continental Shelf Leasing Program, as required by law.

“As we approach 100 days past the scheduled date of the ‘paused’ Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257 and in light of the recent ruling of the U.S. Western District Court of Louisiana against the Department of the Interior’s (Department) ongoing review of the federal leasing program, we write to compel the Department to conduct Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257, originally scheduled for March 17, 2021,” the Senators wrote.

Governor, First Lady host lunch for new MHP cadets

Today Elee and I were honored to host lunch for our newest @MSHwyPatrol Cadet Class. 45 men and women who have vowed to protect my family, your family and all of Mississippi. Thank you for keeping us safe! pic.twitter.com/xVKWxRzqh8 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 28, 2021

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting – For 3 days

Today MSDH is reporting 301 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 6 deaths, and 15 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 321,138 cases, 7,401 deaths, and 967,670 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/9aGDjQ33kH — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 28, 2021

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has approved the acquisition of 26 water and wastewater systems in Mississippi.

Great River Utility Operating Company will serve about 6,800 connections across the state. Great River is a division of Central States Water Resources, one of the 15 largest investor-owned utilities in the United States.

This will be Central States Water Resources first time providing utility services in Mississippi.