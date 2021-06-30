Governor Tate Reeves today announced the creation of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, within the Mississippi Development Authority, to better coordinate our military and national security efforts in and around the state. This Office will align and integrate the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security priorities, aerospace investments, and university research to capitalize and secure the competitive advantages of the Mississippi National Security Economy.

Along with the creation of this office, Reeves appointed Paul Jerrod “PJ” Waldrop as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs. Waldrop has an extensive background in policy and advised multiple U.S. Senators on appropriations and legislative issues. Waldrop previously served as a staffer to former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran. Most recently, Waldrop served as Deputy Chief of Staff and State Director to former U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who was a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

“PJ will play a critical role as Director of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs as we work to strengthen our relationships within the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, military services, defense industry and other critical partners. I am confident PJ has the experience and relationships necessary to ensure this important Office will be a huge success for our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

